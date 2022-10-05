A project to abandon two existing monitoring wells on State Route 1 in Lompoc will result in traffic control on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Groundwater monitoring wells are primarily used for observing groundwater levels and flow conditions, obtaining samples for determining groundwater quality, and for evaluating hydraulic properties of aquifers.
Due to construction, the left turn lanes of southbound State Route 1 near the intersection of West Oak Avenue will be closed Thursday as will the right turn lane of westbound State Route 1 at the intersection of State Route 1, a spokeswoman for Caltrans said.