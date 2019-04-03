Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Lakeview Road, just east of Highway 135, temporarily blocking traffic in south Santa Maria early Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The collision, which took place around 1:40 p.m., involved a white van and a blue sedan.
American Medical Response, California Highway Patrol and Santa Maria Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The collision temporarily blocked Lakeview Road as firefighters extricated one person from the blue sedan, and two people were reportedly left with minor injuries.
