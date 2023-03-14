Traditions of Mexico will take center stage as the Righetti High School marimba band and ballet folklórico groups perform on Friday and Saturday.

The 44th Annual Big Show’s performances start at 7 p.m. inside Ethel Pope Auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, which can be purchased at the Righetti High School’s Student Business Office.

“This Big Show is exciting because we get to showcase performances that we have worked so hard on over the past year," said Natalia Zepeda, senior, dancer and group president. "Our group is so proud to be able to share our culture with the community through music and dance. Being in the group is such a valuable experience and I can’t wait for all our hard work to pay off.”

