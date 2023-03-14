Traditions of Mexico will take center stage as the Righetti High School marimba band and ballet folklórico groups perform on Friday and Saturday.
The 44th Annual Big Show’s performances start at 7 p.m. inside Ethel Pope Auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, which can be purchased at the Righetti High School’s Student Business Office.
“This Big Show is exciting because we get to showcase performances that we have worked so hard on over the past year," said Natalia Zepeda, senior, dancer and group president. "Our group is so proud to be able to share our culture with the community through music and dance. Being in the group is such a valuable experience and I can’t wait for all our hard work to pay off.”
The show’s student performers, sporting colorful and authentic costumes, have become a Santa Maria Valley tradition. The musicians and dancers will recreate dance and music from the Norteño states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sonora, Nuevo León and Baja California Norte, according to Ricardo Gabaldón, director of the program.
The band’s repertoire highlights the richness and variety of Mexican and Latino musical styles, from traditional mariachi favorites, upbeat cumbias, Son Jarocho (Veracruz sound), pop latino, rock en Español, popular hits by contemporary Chicano and Latino musicians and a variety of other Latin, salsa, and tropical rhythms, Gabaldón added.
“I am proud to say that this is my second year in the group (also sad it is my last),” said Fabián Gómez, senior, dancer and treasurer. “This group has given me amazing friends, experiences, and most importantly of all a way to represent and embrace my culture. I’m so happy to present to you our 44th annual Big Show. And I can’t wait for all our work and efforts to come together, and for all the public to enjoy it."
The students, who continue to spend hours learning the songs and dance the traditional way to preserve history, say the “Big Show” is a must see for all cultures.
“The Big Show is such an important performance because our group makes so many great memories together while working hard to present our cultural heritage,” said Jenni Torres, senior, dancer and group vice president. “Being in this group has given me so many great experiences and opportunities to grow as an individual. I can’t wait for all of you to experience the Big Show 2023."