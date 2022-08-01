After two years on hold, the Obon Festival returned to Santa Maria with drumming, dancing, martial arts demonstrations, traditional crafts and food Sunday afternoon, restarting a 75-year local tradition.

Guadalupe Buddhist Church presented the Obon Festival that has become a favorite local celebration held every year since Japanese Americans returned to the area from internment following the end of World War II.

073122-smt-news-obon-festival-002
Togen Daiko of the Oxnard Buddhist Temple performs at the Obon Festival held Sunday afternoon in Santa Maria.

073122-smt-news-obon-festival-003
Students from Rising Sun Martial Arts, of Santa Maria, demonstrate the skills they've learned during the Obon Festival presented Sunday in Santa Maria by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church.
