Toys for Tots kicked off its annual donation drive Monday at Santa Maria City Hall. 

Toys for Tots kicked off its annual Santa Maria campaign Monday morning at City Hall.

Started in 1947, Toys for Tots is a national program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys each year and distribute them to children whose parents cannot afford to purchase toys for them.

Community members are invited to join in the effort by dropping off new unwrapped toys at Toys for Tots events or at city and county fire departments throughout the holiday season.

Last year, Toys for Tots collected over 6,000 toys that were distributed to nearly 4,000 kids in the county.

In Santa Maria, families can register to receive gifts from the organization on Wednesday and Nov. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Minami Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.

In Lompoc, families can register on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave. 

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.