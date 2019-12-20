Toys for Tots brings Santa Maria Valley families holiday cheer during annual toy distribution

More than 2,000 kids from the Santa Maria Valley got some early Christmas presents Friday thanks to the county’s Toys for Tots program.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots, which is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to children whose parents can’t afford to purchase Christmas gifts.

On Friday at the Minami Center, Santa Barbara County Toys for Tots held its annual distribution of toys to families, complete with a Santa Clause to pose with excited children.

Toys for Tots acting coordinator Ralph Ybarra, who has been involved with the program for the past 14 years, said 2,100 children from 675 families received gifts, which included more than 100 bikes that had been donated by community members.

“There are a lot of families in our area that are in need of support,” Ybarra said. “It's great to see our community come together. We have people from different organizations, students from Allan Hancock College, students for St. Joseph High School who all come each year to volunteer.”

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

