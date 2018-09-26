A pair of employees from a local car dealership trekked to the Bridgehouse homeless shelter just east of Lompoc on Wednesday morning on a mission to bring a bit of joy — as well as nourishment — to some of Lompoc’s least fortunate residents.
Maria Sanguino and Joaquin Contreras, both of whom work at Toyota of Lompoc, delivered 100 bagged lunches to the shelter for residents to take with them before leaving the facility for the day. It was the fourth time in the past two years that Toyota of Lompoc employees have made the food donations at the Good Samaritan-operated Bridgehouse, according to Sanguino.
“It truly broke our hearts to know that up to 100 people or more, including children and adults of all ages, stay here every night to get some rest and food in their bellies,” Sanguino said. “That gave us the idea of making 100 bagged lunches that they could take with them in the morning before they left the location (to) enjoy throughout their day.”
Sanguino said that she and Contreras first came up with the idea for the food deliveries about two years ago. They pitched it to their general manager, Nathan Zarate, and he was on board right away, she said.
The Toyota of Lompoc staffers reported that residents and administrators at the Bridgehouse seemed appreciative of their efforts. Sanguino pointed out, however, that the people at the shelter weren’t the only ones to benefit.
“Events like this are very special to the whole team (at Toyota of Lompoc) because it keeps us grounded and helps us really appreciate what we have, especially when someone that we love has been in this unfortunate situation,” she said. “With the help of my teammate, Joaquin Contreras, and support from our family at Toyota of Lompoc, (we) were able to make this simple act of kindness turn into a larger reach out to the community to hopefully unite us a little bit more, help a little bit more and remind us to stay humble.”
This wasn’t the first type of significant food-related donation for Toyota of Lompoc.
Last November, employees at the dealership delivered about 250 turkeys to the Lompoc Food Pantry to be given away to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Elizabeth Ramirez, a customer relations manager at the dealership, said at that time that the turkey giveaway was part of a focused effort by the business to be more involved in the community.
“Our motto is, ‘Make a difference in our community,’ so that’s what we try to do as much as possible,” she said. “We’re more than happy to give.”