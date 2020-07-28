Town hall to examine Santa Barbara County’s African American community

“The State of the African American Community in Santa Barbara County” is the topic of a virtual town hall meeting to be held Thursday by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.
Set for 6 to 8 p.m., the Zoom meeting also will look at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health, mental health and housing, according to a flier from the committee.
Speakers will include Charlotte Gullap-Moore, an adult health nurse practitioner, and Kemba Lawrence, community services director for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.
Also scheduled to speak are Nick Papageorge, residential services manager, and Terri Nisich, assistant county executive officer.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to ucsb.zoom.us/j/94552461269 and use ID 945 5246 1269.
Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that works to foster positive relationships between the various diverse groups in the area.
For more information about the committee, visit www.mlksb.org or facebook.com/MLKCommitteeSB; email info@mlksb.org; or call 805-259-5782 or 805-729-1143.
