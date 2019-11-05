The Tower Brass Quintet is scheduled to headline a concert being put on by the Lompoc Music Association at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.
The Tower Brass Quintet consists of two trumpets, a trombone, a French horn and a tuba. The group has performed throughout Southern California, playing every kind of music from Gabrieli and Bach to Joplin and jazz.
The ensemble includes some of the best-known musicians in the area, according to the Lompoc Music Association. Trumpet player David Johns plays with the SLO Opera Orchestra, Santa Maria Symphony and the SLO Trumpet Alliance. Rich Ward, also a trumpet player, plays with many groups, including the Lompoc Pops Orchestra and the Central City Swing Big Band.
For the Lompoc concert, tickets at the door will be $20 per adult and $6 per student.
For more information on the Lompoc Music Association, visit www.facebook.com/lmalompoc/.