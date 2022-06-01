People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. has received a gift of $7,500 from the Towbes Foundation to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Camino Scholars education program.
The funds will be used to expand the behavioral health initiatives currently offered in Camino Scholars that are aimed at addressing the mental health challenges among students throughout the Central Coast, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.
The project will focus on equipping students from low-income and underserved households in Santa Barbara County with strategies for social reintegration and coping with pandemic stress and burnout, the spokesman said.
“With this visionary gift, our Camino Scholars program will continue to provide students of all ages with the tools and resources to not only reach higher education but to thrive in it,” said Joanna Dominguez, director of education.
Camino Scholars serves over 400 students per year at its 11 on-site learning centers, Dominguez said.
She said standardized test scores show the curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and helps prepare college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, university campus visits and mentorship.
For more information about People’s Self-Help Housing, visit pshhc.org.