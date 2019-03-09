More than 200 women packed the meeting room for Touchstone's inaugural conference and love was the theme at the Radisson Hotel on Saturday.
Banners that read "Gratitude," "Kindness," "Trust," "Reflect," "Strength" and "Celebrate the Other" helped set the tone for the day.
Guests wrote thoughts on Post-it notes on other banners under two questions: "How can women better support each other in the quest to lead with love? and "What does leading with love mean to you?" One response to the first was "Give hugs"; and to the second, "Support, not advise." Another just said, "Listen."
"Leading with Love," hosted by the Central Coast women's cooperative Touchstone founded by Diane Adam and Emily Smith, was designed to "embrace women by sharing st6ories, building trust and redefining expectations."
In their opening, the pair welcomed the 224 signed-in guests to the daylong event, sponsored by about 20 local organizations.
Sarita Maybin, an international communication expert and motivational speaker, talked about "Leading with Love: Positive Leadership That Others Trust," praised the audience for turning out and stressed positiveness in personal relations.
Five members of Touchstone's leadership team, who were panelists, then addressed the crowd.
"I am very interested in the national conversation, and I have to tell you I am disappointed," said Kathy Marcove, who owns the company Marcove Executive Training.
"Everyone is fighting. If we can look at conflict as an opportunity ... I believe if we can even listen to other people who have differences of opinion, I think we can come up with a solution."
Panelist Sandy Patel, marketing supervisor for the Santa Barbara Federal Teachers Union, recalled how important it was for her to come to work and to help the company as a whole function.
"Then, a couple of weeks after I started, my son got sick and I had to make that call; the call saying I could not come to work," she said.
"My boss was so understanding. He said, 'No problem; family comes first.' That made such an impression on me. I had planned to use that job as a stepping stone. I have been there for 25 years."
In addition to Marcove and Patel, other panelists included Candice Monge, chief nurse executive officer for Dignity Health; Torrie Cutbirth, executive director for the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara; and airman Sandy Blair.
Blair, who served from 1993 to 2005 in the U.S. Air Force, founded Operation WEBS (Women Empowered Build Strong), which builds tiny homes on wheels for displaced and homeless women veterans who are struggling to make the transition back to civilian life.
An emotional Blair told the audience that after she left the service for medical reasons, she was one of those veterans.
"I had planned to be in the Air Force until retirement," she said. "Suddenly, I found myself without purpose. I was in a dark place, one I never want to return to.
"Do you believe in God?" she asked.
"I do. I believe God is a comedian. I got a call one day that my father had a stroke and that I was needed back home in Atlanta. It was that call that got me out of that dark place."
"Leading with Love" facilitators were Raissa Smorol, senior director of individual philanthropy for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, and Rachel Johnson, Education to Vocation executive director and director of alumni engagement at Azusa Pacific University.