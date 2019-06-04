To raise awareness and money for Special Olympics, a group of 40 local law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope through northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday for the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
With an escort of police cars with flashing lights, the officers made their way down Broadway before stopping for a brief ceremony at Santa Maria City Hall.
Officers from Santa Maria Police Department, Guadalupe Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, along with representatives of the County Probation Department and the District Attorney's Office, all donned green shirts emblazoned with an image of a torch.
This year’s run raised $60,000 to send athletes from the North County area to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Long Beach, said Rudy Gutierrez, torch run coordinator for the area.
“We have about 40 to 50 athletes that are going to summer games this Saturday to compete in various sports, and all that is free to them.”
The money, which is raised through events like Tip-A-Cop dinners, helps pay for travel, housing and meals during the games, Gutierrez said.
“We couldn’t do our programs here in Santa Barbara County without the support of law enforcement,” he said.
On Tuesday, the northern leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run made stops in Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base before ending the day at the Lompoc Police Station.
Between Wednesday and Saturday, the lit Flame of Hope torch will be carried south by law enforcement officers through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo brought out an estimated 35,000 people and raised a record $800,000 for charitable causes during its fo…
It will then be used to light a cauldron to signify the start of the Southern California Special Olympics Games in Long Beach.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica said the torch run provides an opportunity to support athletes and engage in camaraderie with fellow law enforcement officers.
“A lot of our job deals with the negative side of humankind,” he said. “Fortunately, this is a way we can give back to the community and deal with pleasant things."
Totorica said he has participated in the run for nine years straight.
The 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair will host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic, which features elite riders and bulls in a competitio…
“I had a sergeant that got me involved, told me about the program and said, ‘If you do it once, you’ll be hooked and you’ll never go back.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”