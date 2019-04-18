Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to a bomb threat at the County Administration Building, which resulted in the deployment of three specialty K-9 teams and the temporary evacuation of the structure.
Around 10:40 a.m., an anonymous 911 caller reported the bomb threat at the County Administration Building, located in the 100 block of East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was notified and county employees in the building were instructed to search their area for any suspicious items, the spokeswoman said. A package was located on the first floor during the search and authorities decided to evacuate the building and surrounding area.
The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the package was not a threat and three specially trained bomb-detection K-9 teams were brought in to search the building and adjacent parking lot, the spokeswoman said. The K-9 teams included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Poly Police Department and Cal State San Bernardino Police Department.
The K-9 teams were attending regional training in Ventura County and were able to quickly respond and assist, the spokeswoman said.
No other suspicious items were located during the search and the building was reoccupied around 2:15 p.m.
During the search, streets surrounding the building were blocked off and traffic was diverted.
The Santa Barbara Police Department, which also responded, is working to identify and locate the person who called 911 and made the threat.
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors generally expressed support for budget proposals from the county’s justice-related departments during the second budget workshop Wednesday, although the sheriff was told he might not get everything he asked for.
In the midst of the budget presentations, a bomb threat was made against what Sheriff Bill Brown said were “the building and several people,” which resulted in a 90-minute delay in the board returning from lunch.
As a result, Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the special issue presentations scheduled on homelessness and a library update will be heard first during Friday’s budget workshop.
A five-year plan for how Santa Maria city officials intend to spend sales tax money intended for use on roads and streets was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
The funds — an estimated total of around $25 million over five years — come from the half-cent Measure A sales tax approved by county voters in 2010.
The tax is collected by the county, which then distributes it to municipalities to fund street maintenance programs. Santa Maria, with the county’s largest population, gets the largest share of any city.
Allan Hancock College Singers Director Ann Lucas will take her final bow after "That's it!," the group's spring concert to be performed May 9 at First United Methodist Church in Santa Maria.
The longtime music instructor will retire after 13 years at the end of the semester.
But “That’s it!” isn’t just about her, Lucas said. It’s about her program and the students who helped build it. The program will include student and community favorites -- from classical to Latin and Motown to gospel -- that have been sung since she was hired.
Bruce Wales, general manager of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, officially retired Wednesday after 24 years with the district, having started his employment April 18, 1995.
He was replaced by Kevin Walsh, who has worked for several water districts in California and most recently he served as president of the board of trustees for the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, a position he resigned to accept the job.
The average price of grapes grown in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties remained the fifth-highest in California last year, cashing in at roughly $1,670 per ton.
Despite a 3.8% decrease from 2017's average price of $1,737 per ton, grapes grown in the tri-counties are worth double the statewide average of $832 per ton, according to the final 2018 Grape Crush Report. Released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a lengthy delay, the report tracks the price of and total tonnage of grapes crushed across California's 17 grape price districts.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria will temporarily extend its hours during spring break beginning Friday.
The center will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 27.
There will be games and activities, such as Nerf Wars, access to the fitness room, pool tournaments, drones, connect four tournaments and movie nights on Fridays.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and youth center membership, which is free, is required.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Maria Cendejas Campa, who is believed to be traveling to the Los Angeles area with a male known only as Juan.
Campa was last seen wearing a black jacket and sweatpants, a department spokesman said.
Track and field: Santa Ynez clinches Channel League girls title; Jasper Kadlec wins four events in meet vs. San Marcos, Dos Pueblos
The Santa Ynez girls track and field team is the Channel League champion.
The Santa Ynez girls clinched the school's very first Channel League title in any sport and stayed unbeaten in league after hosting a three-team meet with San Marcos and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.
Santa Ynez Varsity girls remain undefeated on the entire season and are Channel League Champions.
The Righetti boys water polo team has been the dominant team in its league for decades and, before its move to the CIF Central Section early last year, the Warriors won multiple Southern Section divisional titles.
These guys aren't bad swimmers, either.
If the Warriors win at the Mountain League Finals Thursday, they will have claimed their third consecutive league championship, the prior two coming at the PAC 8 League Finals when they were in the Southern Section.
