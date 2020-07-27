Top billing: Name now adorns Santa Maria's newest school

Construction work on the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's newest elementary school is nearing completion at the corner of South College Drive and Meehan Street.

Workers on Monday hung the name of Bill Libbon Elementary School on the north facade, in addition to laying sod for the new field and testing electrical systems, which included fire alarms on campus.

Bill Libbon Elementary School, the 21st campus in the district, is a 60,000-square-foot facility that will have 26 classrooms and the capacity to house 900 students.

The facility should be ready for the start of fall classes, but students will begin the new school year following distanced-learning procedures due to restrictions being placed on in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

