Top billing: Name now adorns Santa Maria's newest school

Workers use a cherry picker to hang the letters for Bill Libbon Elementary on the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's newest school, which is nearing the end of construction on South College Road in Santa Maria.
“I’m very humble and grateful for the honor and for being a part of so many lives,” William 'Bill' Libbon told the Santa Maria Times in May after being notified of the decision by the school board to name the school after him. “The memories, the friendships and the lessons with the kids will always be part of my life.”
The “hand over the keys” date was originally set for Aug. 3, but the district has relaxed that deadline, and a few small items may still need to be completed after that date. “Like landscaping kind of tends to be one of the last things done because, although it looks really nice, it’s not critical,” district spokeswoman Maggie White said.
Bill Libbon Elementary School, the 21st campus in the district, is a 60,000-square-foot facility that will have 26 classrooms and the capacity to house 900 students.
The facility should be ready for the start of fall classes, but students will begin the new school year following distanced-learning procedures due to restrictions being placed on in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.
Board members for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have approved a safety plan for the Aug. 13 return to school using a distance learning model, with draft plans for the eventual return to in-person instruction also outlined.
