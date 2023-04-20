Staff members from Tommie Kunst Junior High School raised $1,340 for Cottage Children's Medical Center in Santa Barbara by holding a fundraising spin bike event at Lift Cycle Studio in Orcutt.
The spin cycle event was organized by Tommie Kunst special education teacher Amanda James.
"My passion is health and fitness, particularly spin studio cycle classes," James said. "I believe in taking care of yourself so you can take care of those who don't have their health or are losing their health."
James encouraged her fellow Tommie Kunst staff members to join her on Feb. 26 for an exclusive cycle party at Lift Cycle Studio where they paid $10 each to use a bike for the class.
Lift Cycle Studio instructors donated their time so that 100 percent of the money raised could be given to Cottage Children's Medical Center.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
James matched the funds raised for a total donation of $1,340.
"Cottage Children's Medical Center supports many of our students, particularly students who receive Special Education services," James said.
At Lift, the spin classes are musically driven, choreographed rides.
"It's extremely motivating and good for your mental and physical well being," James said.