Tommie Kunst staff who participated in the spin cycle fundraiser, from left to right, are Gail Roemling, Sara Garcia, Lisette Murillo, Kendall Kline, Marc Metoyer, Amanda James and Karina Delgadillo.

Staff members from Tommie Kunst Junior High School raised $1,340 for Cottage Children's Medical Center in Santa Barbara by holding a fundraising spin bike event at Lift Cycle Studio in Orcutt.

The spin cycle event was organized by Tommie Kunst special education teacher Amanda James.

"My passion is health and fitness, particularly spin studio cycle classes," James said. "I believe in taking care of yourself so you can take care of those who don't have their health or are losing their health."

