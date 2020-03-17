Toilet paper for pizza: Lompoc businesses, organizations navigate new terrain amid coronavirus outbreak

"We’re committed to providing the highest quality food and a safe place to enjoy it in; please rest assured that we are taking every precaution and upholding the highest health and cleanliness standards to maintain the safest environment possible," read a portion of that post.

The city of Lompoc is among the local employers that have remained in business, albeit with increased safety measures.

Lompoc's SpringFest celebration called off as coronavirus outbreak continues Lompoc's 2020 SpringFest celebration, which typically kicks off the local festival calendar, was canceled Friday amid growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.

Although the city closed some facilities, like the Aquatic Center and library branches, as of Tuesday it had not completely closed any of its departments or divisions and has continued to provide services.

City employees, according to a spokeswoman, have been offered the option of taking time off from work and anyone who feels unwell has been asked to not come to work. The city has not mandated that any employees stay away.

For Tuesday night’s scheduled City Council meeting — the first since the widespread restrictions went into effect — the city encouraged community members to participate remotely by following on TV (Comcast Channel 23), radio (KPEG 100.9 FM) or online (cityoflompoc.com), and by submitting comments via email to maintain social distancing.