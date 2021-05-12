Todd Tuggle has been named Santa Maria Fire chief, effective May 8, after serving five months in the interim role, a city spokesman said Wednesday.
A badge-pinning ceremony for Tuggle will take place at the upcoming City Council meeting on May 18, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Tuggle was appointed as interim fire chief following the retirement of former Chief Leonard Champion in December. He joined the Santa Maria Fire Department in February 2020 as the force's first deputy fire chief in 10 years.
Prior to that, Tuggle spent 17 years at the Fresno Fire Department, ending his term as battalion chief. He is a 1996 graduate of Cal Poly and holds a master's degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Since his appointment to the fire chief role, the city has kept Tuggle's former deputy fire chief position vacant along with other city positions due to low funds.