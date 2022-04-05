Chumash Enterprises will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, following today's hiring event in Lompoc at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center which runs until 4 p.m.
Chumash Enterprises is aiming to fill more than 200 full-time and part-time staffing vacancies, according to a company spokesperson.
Both recruiters and hiring managers will be in attendance and extending offers on the spot to qualified job applicants, the spokesperson said. Applicants are asked to apply online at www.chumashcareers.com prior to attending the job fair, and are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a valid ID and multiple copies of their résumé.
According to the announcement, full-time Chumash Enterprise employees are offered competitive pay, paid time off for work-life balance, incentive programs, employee discounts and and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.
In December, the tribe increased the minimum pay rates for entry-level, nontipped positions to $17 an hour and began offering part-time positions starting at $22 an hour.
The Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc, and the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.