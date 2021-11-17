The holiday season is here, and the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce wants to remind shoppers that one of the best ways to find unique gifts, whatever the style or size, and support several local businesses at once is to take a trip to the Santa Maria Town Center.
The centrally located facility has been a hub of Santa Maria commerce since 1976, and while times have changed and the mall has seen tenants come and go, it is now a full service family entertainment and shopping center.
Sylvia Palacios, the Town Center's general manager, said that the facility currently has 56 stores, with more planned in 2022, and that more than half of those stores are locally owned and operated.
Palacios said that the Town Center, which features large scale retailers like Macy’s, a multiscreen Regal Theater and unique offerings for the whole family, is both one of the largest employers and one of the largest producers of sales tax dollars in Santa Maria.
While great shopping and retail sales are still a staple, offerings such as Bases Loaded batting cages, Rockin’ Jump trampoline park and training facilities like KT’s Gymnastics and Crunch Fitness have made the Town Center more than a traditional commercial mall.
“Santa Maria Town Center really benefits from having different attractions here,” said Yarely Corona, marketing manager for the Town Center. “Families and individuals come in for these attractions and then afterwards they go explore some of the local shops that we have as well as getting a snack or a bite to eat.”
As Craig Smith, owner of Rockin’ Jump put it, the wide variety of exciting businesses offer a unique shopping opportunity. Instead of the traditional ‘shop ‘til you drop’, facilities like his offer you the opportunity to ‘shop and drop.’ “Go get your Christmas shopping done, let the kids burn off some energy and have a great time while doing it,” Smith said.
And while coronavirus restrictions are still in place in Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria Town Center is working to ensure that some holiday traditions are able to safely continue. Photos with Santa will return, a holiday village will come to the mall and kids might even get a chance to have cookies with the big guy, before touring all the unique shops the mall has to offer.
“There are a lot of stores that have very unique items that you just can’t find anywhere and it really brings us together as a community,” said Jesse Smith, owner of Get Socked Up. His new store on the second level of the Town Center offers more than 2,000 different styles of socks for men, women, kids and even matching sets for the whole family.
And while online shopping has become easier and many people have gotten used to the ease of clicking and waiting for deliveries, shopping in person offers a tactile experience that can be reassuring. “It is a different experience than being online, and seeing things through a screen. You can actually come in, see the products, get inspired and do some shopping,” said Corona.
Corona also pointed out that with complications in global shipping, it is great to walk out with a product that you know that the people on your gift list will love and can’t possibly intercept in the mail. “You can see it, grab it, take it home, wrap it up and put it under your Christmas tree,” she said.
The ease of use, the ability to provide multiple activities for the kids while allowing you the chance to shop in peace and secrecy at both national retailers and small shops are all great reasons to shop at Santa Maria Town Center, but supporting local businesses that are just starting to come out of pandemic shutdowns might be a more important one.
“Now, more than ever, they need our support and they need an opportunity to thrive beyond the pandemic,” said Palacios.
Rockin’ Jump owner Smith pointed out that the community would look and feel much different without locally owned businesses. “We are here, we live within the community, we support the community ourselves, we employ the community, and without us our community would kind of be a lonely sad place, I think,” Smith said with a smile.