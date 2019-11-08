Tiny House Nation host Zack Giffin, in blue hat, helps volunteer Megan Cruz, an Airman volunteer from Vandenberg Air Force Base cut a board for the Operation WEBS tiny house in the Santa Maria Home Depot parking lot on Friday. At top center is the tiny house under construction.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy