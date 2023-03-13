031323 McGraw Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced that country singer Tim McGraw has been confirmed to perform on July 19 in Paso Robles.

The California Mid-State Fair announced that country singer Tim McGraw has been confirmed to perform on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be McGraw’s eighth performance on the main stage at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $75, $90, $150, and $175 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

