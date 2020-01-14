You are the owner of this article.
Tickets on sale for Lompoc's 2020 Father Daughter Dance

020918 Father Daughter Dance 13.jpg (copy)

A father dances with his daughter on the opening night of the 2018 series of Lompoc Father Daughter Dances in this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo.

 Len Wood, Staff

Tickets are now available for the Lompoc Recreation Division's 2020 Father Daughter Dance.

This year’s event will take place over three nights — Friday, Feb. 7; Saturday, Feb. 8; and Sunday, Feb. 9. The dances will be held each night from 6 to 8:30, but doors will open at 5 p.m. for photos.

Tickets are $30 per couple each night, with each additional child in the same family costing $10 more. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.

The program often sells out, so preregistration is required.

The popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3 to 18, and the man in their life — whether that’s their dad, uncle, grandpa or other special person. The occasion allows those male guardians a chance to spend quality time with their little lady dancing and participating in games and activities.

Food and refreshments will be provided and are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by photographer Maria Vega will be available for purchase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

