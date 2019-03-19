Mother figures and their sons are invited to the annual Mother-Son Dance by the People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
This surfer-themed bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, at 313 W. Tunnell St. Themed attire is encouraged, but not required.
Festivities will include live DJ music, light refreshments and a photo-op area.
Tickets, which are $30 per mother-son couple and $10 for each additional son, are available at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.