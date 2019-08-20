Tickets for the Central Coast AirFest, a two-day air show that will feature displays and exhibitions of all different types of aircraft, are now on sale.
Scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.
The headlining act will be the United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.
Several military aircraft, including two V-22 Ospreys, roared into the Central Coast Jet Center on Friday during a kickoff event for the second annual Central Coast AirFest.
In addition to aircraft, the event will feature vendors, local beer and wine, food vendors and a kids' zone area.
Tickets and more information about the AirFest are available online at www.centralcoastairfest.com.