Tickets available for benefit fashion show put on by Lompoc Relay for Life team

Tickets are on sale now for the 2020 fashion show and luncheon fundraiser being put on by the “Love Will Find a Cure” Lompoc Relay for Life team.
The benefit event will be held April 4 at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave. There will be a social hour beginning at 11 a.m., with the luncheon set to start at noon. Tickets are $40 per person.
A variety of raffle items and door prizes will be given away, and local cancer survivors will model fashions from Deasee’s Boutique in Lompoc and will share stories of their fight against cancer. This year’s models are Stephanie Bastian, Karen Valencia, Mary Lou Seelandt, Sandy Grover, Jean Tykeson, Agatha Dawson, Cathy Schlottmann, Danielle Wiswall and Julie Koonce.
Dr. Monica Rocco will be a guest speaker at the luncheon. Rocco is a leading board-certified breast surgeon affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center. She graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1986 and completed her residency at UC Davis Medical Center.
Rocco dedicates her practice to providing hope to those with breast disease and facing a breast cancer diagnosis, according to the "Love Will Find a Cure" team. She is also the founder of the Marian Breast Care Center and has trained in the newest surgical techniques.
Relay for Life is a global fundraiser that is held each year in an effort to generate funding for cancer research. All proceeds from the fashion show and luncheon will go to the American Cancer Society, according to organizers.
This year's Lompoc Relay for Life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building.
For more information and/or tickets, contact Lu Knowles at 805-736-0049 or Diane Zemanovic at 805-737-0566. The deadline for reservations is Friday, March 27.