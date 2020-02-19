Thursday: Warren campaign to hold Latino engagement forum in Santa Maria

The Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign will be hosting a forum for the Latino community in Santa Maria on Thursday as part of a Latino community engagement tour throughout California.
The forum will take place Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Maramonte Community Center in Santa Maria.
According to a press release, the forums are being held to "discuss Elizabeth’s plans with members of the Latinx community and hear about the top issues they care about."
You have free articles remaining.
Maria Martinez, National Latinx Community Engagement Director for the Warren campaign, will be facilitating the forum, along with Nicole DeMont, California State Director for the Warren campaign. Warren herself will not be present.
Goleta Union School District Trustee Luz Reyes-Martin will also be joining.
The Maramonte Community Center is located at 620 E. Sunrise Dr. in Santa Maria.
Those interested in attending the forum must RSVP online via the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/743114506221682/
For more information about the event or to discuss any accessibility needs, contact Martinez at mmartinez@elizabethwarren.com
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.