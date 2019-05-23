{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 2-2-9. Evening: 1-8-5

Daily 4

3-6-7-8

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.54. Estimated jackpot: $181,000.

Fantasy 5

01-07-15-19-23. Estimated jackpot: $164,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

10-50-55-56-58, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5. Estimated jackpot: $393 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $308 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

16-34-37-42-43, Mega Ball: 21. Estimated jackpot: $47 million

