LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 9-4-4. Evening: 0-2-0

Daily 4

8-6-6-9

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.35. Estimated jackpot: $448,000.

Fantasy 5

02-05-15-19-26. Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

34-46-57-65-69, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-42-49-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $124 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

06-25-32-39-44, Mega Ball: 9. Estimated jackpot: $23 million

