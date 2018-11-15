LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 9-4-4. Evening: 0-2-0
Daily 4
8-6-6-9
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.35. Estimated jackpot: $448,000.
Fantasy 5
02-05-15-19-26. Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
34-46-57-65-69, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
07-42-49-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $124 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
06-25-32-39-44, Mega Ball: 9. Estimated jackpot: $23 million