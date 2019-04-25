{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-8-8. Evening: 9-6-8

Daily 4

1-2-5-4

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.39. Estimated jackpot: $60,000.

Fantasy 5

01-02-16-18-39. Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

07-24-30-48-67, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4. Estimated jackpot: $212 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

06-32-35-36-65, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $166 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

01-17-35-36-45, Mega Ball: 4. Estimated jackpot: $39 million

