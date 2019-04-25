LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 5-8-8. Evening: 9-6-8
Daily 4
1-2-5-4
Daily Derby
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.39. Estimated jackpot: $60,000.
Fantasy 5
01-02-16-18-39. Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
07-24-30-48-67, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4. Estimated jackpot: $212 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
06-32-35-36-65, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $166 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
01-17-35-36-45, Mega Ball: 4. Estimated jackpot: $39 million