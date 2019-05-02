LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 6-9-7. Evening: 8-5-6
Daily 4
0-9-6-5
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.23. Estimated jackpot: $86,000.
Fantasy 5
05-11-23-33-37. Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
24-37-41-61-70, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $252 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $199 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
02-03-04-13-47, Mega Ball: 2. Estimated jackpot: $41 million