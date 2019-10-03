Daily 3
Midday: 2-1-4
Evening: 6-1-4
Daily 4
7-1-0-4
Daily Derby
1st: 05 CALIFORNIA CLASSIC
2nd: 04 BIG BEN
3rd: 02 LUCKY STAR
Race time: 1:48.66
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Fantasy 5
09-17-22-29-32
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
10-17-39-42-59
Mega Ball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
04-08-10-43-53
Powerball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
27-29-34-35-45
Mega Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $16 million