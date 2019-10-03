{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 2-1-4

Evening: 6-1-4

Daily 4

7-1-0-4

Daily Derby

1st: 05 CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

2nd: 04 BIG BEN

3rd: 02 LUCKY STAR

Race time: 1:48.66

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Fantasy 5

09-17-22-29-32

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

10-17-39-42-59

Mega Ball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

04-08-10-43-53

Powerball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

27-29-34-35-45

Mega Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $16 million

