LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 7-2-7. Evening: 4-7-7

Daily 4

6-7-2-2

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.18. Estimated jackpot: $202,000.

Fantasy 5

06-10-20-34-35. Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4. Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $69 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

21-29-39-42-47, Mega Ball: 19. Estimated jackpot: $7 million

