LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 8-5-4. Evening: 0-9-6
Daily 4
0-2-3-7
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:44.59. Estimated jackpot: $218,000.
Fantasy 5
01-05-17-18-21. Estimated jackpot: $282,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $444 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $350 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
01-03-18-26-41, Mega Ball: 8. Estimated jackpot: $49 million