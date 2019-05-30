{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 8-5-4. Evening: 0-9-6

Daily 4

0-2-3-7

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:44.59. Estimated jackpot: $218,000.

Fantasy 5

01-05-17-18-21. Estimated jackpot: $282,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $444 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $350 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

01-03-18-26-41, Mega Ball: 8. Estimated jackpot: $49 million

