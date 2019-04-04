{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 8-0-7. Evening: 2-9-9

Daily 4

9-9-8-7

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:42.80. Estimated jackpot: $623,000.

Fantasy 5

01-02-28-37-38. Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

33-47-58-59-64, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

16-19-25-32-49, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $68 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

02-09-21-37-42, Mega Ball: 12. Estimated jackpot: $33 million

