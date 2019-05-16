{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-1-0. Evening: 7-7-4

Daily 4

8-2-5-9

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.09. Estimated jackpot: $147,000.

Fantasy 5

16-17-25-35-37. Estimated jackpot: $166,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

11-59-66-67-68, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4. Estimated jackpot: $339 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $270 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

05-22-23-27-38, Mega Ball: 16. Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags