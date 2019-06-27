LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 3-6-3. Evening: 0-1-1
Daily 4
5-2-0-7
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.66. Estimated jackpot: $488,000.
Fantasy 5
03-13-14-32-36. Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
24-33-45-47-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $71 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
01-05-16-22-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $137 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
06-17-20-27-37, Mega Ball: 13. Estimated jackpot: $57 million