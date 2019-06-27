{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 3-6-3. Evening: 0-1-1

Daily 4

5-2-0-7

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.66. Estimated jackpot: $488,000.

Fantasy 5

03-13-14-32-36. Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

24-33-45-47-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $71 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

01-05-16-22-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $137 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

06-17-20-27-37, Mega Ball: 13. Estimated jackpot: $57 million

