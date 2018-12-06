Try 1 month for 99¢

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-0-2. Evening: 8-0-3

Daily 4

9-5-9-9

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.27. Estimated jackpot: $71,000.

Fantasy 5

01-02-11-36-38. Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

28-31-41-42-50, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

09-11-36-37-38, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $217 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

03-06-13-33-42, Mega Ball: 24. Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags