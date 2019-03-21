Try 3 months for $3

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 6-1-1. Evening: 4-6-8

Daily 4

0-4-0-0

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.61. Estimated jackpot: $406,000.

Fantasy 5

08-20-22-28-35. Estimated jackpot: $288,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

10-42-53-67-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $625 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

15-21-25-28-41, Mega Ball: 27. Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags