LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 6-1-1. Evening: 4-6-8
Daily 4
0-4-0-0
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.61. Estimated jackpot: $406,000.
Fantasy 5
08-20-22-28-35. Estimated jackpot: $288,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
10-42-53-67-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $625 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
15-21-25-28-41, Mega Ball: 27. Estimated jackpot: $29 million