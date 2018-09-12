Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 2-0-7. Evening: 0-1-0

Daily 4

5-4-4-0

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.83. Estimated jackpot: $73,000.

Fantasy 5

07-10-14-25-28. Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

15-30-51-62-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $227 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

06-28-48-63-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $147 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

03-14-37-39-41, Mega Ball: 18. Estimated jackpot: $32 million

