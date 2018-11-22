Try 3 months for $3

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 6-3-9. Evening: 1-5-7

Daily 4

3-7-6-9

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.89. Estimated jackpot: $552,000.

Fantasy 5

09-16-27-34-38. Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

10-16-31-42-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $155 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-14-23-38-55, Power Ball: 18, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $155 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

01-10-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 12. Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0