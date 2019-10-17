Daily 3
Midday: 0-8-0
Evening: 1-2-8
Daily 4
5-7-2-4
Daily Derby
1st: 12 Lucky Charms
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 06 Whirl Win
Race time: 1:43.51
Estimated jackpot: $299,000
Fantasy 5
24-26-37-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
04-12-14-35-70
Mega Ball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
01-05-25-63-67
Powerball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-18-28-41-44
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $20 million