Daily 3

Midday: 0-8-0

Evening: 1-2-8

Daily 4

5-7-2-4

Daily Derby

1st: 12 Lucky Charms

2nd: 03 Hot Shot

3rd: 06 Whirl Win

Race time: 1:43.51

Estimated jackpot: $299,000

Fantasy 5

24-26-37-38-39

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

04-12-14-35-70

Mega Ball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

01-05-25-63-67

Powerball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-18-28-41-44

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

