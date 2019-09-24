Those who see smoke and flames Thursday around the Santa Maria Public Airport need not fear a wildfire has broken out — a prescribed burn will be conducted that day to minimize the risk of such an event.
The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District last week announced the prescribed burn would take place sometime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, and officials settled on Thursday because weather and air quality conditions will be right for the operation.
The prescribed burn is being undertaken to mitigate the risk of a wildfire from pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the airport, an APCD spokeswoman said.
Burning is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and be finished by 6 p.m., said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer for Santa Barbara County APCD.
Santa Maria Fire Department will conduct the burn in coordination with Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The burn was planned by the city Fire Department, the APCD and California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities.
APCD reviewed the smoke management plan and provided conditions to keep the impacts at a minimum, Hoffman said.
However, she advised area residents, especially those at higher risk like children, older adults and those with heart and lung conditions, to take precautions and use common sense to reduce health effects from smoke.
Hoffman said those who see or smell smoke should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.
Those who are particularly sensitive to smoke should close all doors and windows and consider relocating on the day of the burn.
Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, Hoffman said.
She also advised motorists to drive with caution in the area of the burn.