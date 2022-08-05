The thumping of drums resonated through the walls of the Santa Maria Public Library as more than half a dozen people tried their hands at pounding out new rhythms Thursday.

Cameron Tummel brought his Drum Tiki class to Shepard Hall from his home base in Ventura to teach the various rhythms of the South Pacific using colorfully painted cuica-style drums.

Over the course of three hours, Tummel’s students learned the proper techniques of hand drumming and how to create different tones from the same drum as well as how percussion is a universal language.

