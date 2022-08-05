The thumping of drums resonated through the walls of the Santa Maria Public Library as more than half a dozen people tried their hands at pounding out new rhythms Thursday.
Cameron Tummel brought his Drum Tiki class to Shepard Hall from his home base in Ventura to teach the various rhythms of the South Pacific using colorfully painted cuica-style drums.
Over the course of three hours, Tummel’s students learned the proper techniques of hand drumming and how to create different tones from the same drum as well as how percussion is a universal language.
Drum Tiki is designed to evoke the sensation of being in a village on a tropical island, so the students learned various rhythms they might hear there and what character traits they support.
Some of those are the rhythm of the fishermen for perseverance, the rhythm of the matriarch for celebrating achievement, the rhythm of the healer for promoting good health and the rhythm of the warrior for supporting collaboration and teamwork.
But Drum Tiki is also about fun, and based on their expressions, his Santa Maria students experienced plenty of that.
More to come
Santa Maria Public Library has a host of events coming up over the next week, starting this Saturday at 11 a.m. with Hiroshima Remembrance Day in memory of those affected by the atomic bombs dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.
The event will include telling the story of “Sadako and the Thousand Cranes,” and participants can learn how to make paper cranes through origami.
Then at noon, the Summer Makerspace will allow all ages to build, create and explore through clay, origami and makey makey.
Other upcoming events and activities, all at the Santa Maria Public Library unless otherwise noted, will include:
• Macrame hanging jars — Patrons 18 and older can pick up a take-home kit to make two decorative hanging jars, available on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Orcutt Branch Library from Monday through Saturday.
At 10:30 a.m. that Saturday in Shepard Hall, a beginner’s class in basic knot tying will show how to create decorative macramé hanging jars. Preregistration is required.
• Preschool activity time — Crafts, experiments and other activities for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers at 11 a.m. Monday in Altrusa Theater.
• Storytime to you — The Bookmobile will bring an outdoor storytime to Central Plaza Apartments on North McClelland Street at 2 p.m. and to Armstrong Park on East Chapel Street at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a blanket.
• Youth art time — Ages 6 to 12 can explore various media and create a masterpiece at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Altrusa Theater.
• Next Chapter Book Club — Ages 8 to 12 will gather to talk about last month’s book, then will read the first chapter of the next book, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Altrusa Theater. Copies of the next book available on first-come, first serve basis.
• Let’s blow off some STEAM — A special storytime for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers at 11 a.m. Friday in Altrusa Theater. Includes hands-on activities; dress for a mess. Preregistration required.
• Teen gaming — Play against friends or watch on a big-screen TV at 4 p.m. Friday in Shepard Hall. Light snacks provided.
• Teen DIY headphones embroidery pack — Ages 10 to 17 can pick up a pack Saturday at the Youth Services Desk and learn to wrap earbuds in string.
• Animal tracks take-home pack — Stop by the Bookmobile and pick up a pack Saturday to learn about local animals and their tracks, then complete the project with a bear craft.
• Twinkle Time — Peruvian pop and Harajuku-style music, fashion and dance for children and families at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Altrusa Theater.
• Bookmobile Pop-up Stop — A family-friendly maker project to do on site or take home from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bob Orach Park on Westgate Road.
• Summer Makerspace — All ages can build, create and explore through clay, origami and makey makey at noon Saturday in the Learning Center.
• Valley Reads Book Club — Members gather at 2 p.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall. The book for the month of August will be “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb. Preregistration required.