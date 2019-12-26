For this week's Throwback Thursday, we will take a look back at a story that was on our front page a few times in December of 1976. The Hernandez family of Guadalupe lost their home after a fire tore through their apartment destroying all of their clothes and other possessions. The blaze also killed their 2-year-old Maria De Jesus Hernandez.

While the first story was heartbreaking, the reaction to the story and the community response that followed made this story a great depiction of true Christmas spirit.

The first two paragraphs of this archive story do a great job of highlighting the power of the story and the good that can come from a community pulling together to help a family dealing with the devastating loss of a child.

'The first time the story came out was on December 9, four days after the fire, and it read, "The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is asking help in the way of food and clothing for the Hernandez family, whose dwelling and clothing were lost to a fire in Guadalupe last Sunday evening."

Within a few days the county fire department was inundated with offers of help, in one of the most spontaneous outbursts of Christmas spirit the Santa Maria Valley has ever seen.'

The caption on one of the photos reads, 'Four-year-old Omar Hernandez, who was badly burned in a fire which claimed the life of his sister, is given a Christmas gift from Fire Inspector Tony Scurria. County firemen, who coordinated an effort to help the Hernandez family with clothes, food and gifts, said all the work was worth it when they saw Omar's face "just light up" when he saw the Christmas presents for the first time.'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

'Nobody appreciates that Christmas spirit more than the Hernandez family: Mrs. Maria Hernandez; her sons, Hugo, 10: Geredo, 5: Edgar: and Inar 4: and daughters Marta, 9, and Anna, 8.

Mrs. Hernandez' other daughter Marie, 2 years old, died in the flames that swept the family's apartment in Guadalupe December 5.

The family was left without any clothes, food or housing and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department offered to help.'

The devastating fire, and the loss of a child, spurred people from the Santa Maria Valley and all over the Central Coast to band together to try and help a family of strangers in their time of need.

'And it's not just from the Santa Maria area, said Scurria, "I can't believe this response. Half the stuff I brought up here today is from Goleta."

The American Red Cross helped: so did a number of senior citizens groups. And day after day, people walked into Station 21, over by the airport, and offered a box of clothes, come Christmas gifts, or a personal check.

"Sometimes we'd get a box of clothes," said Scurria, "and while we'd be shorting through it, we'd find an envelope tucked in the middle with a Christmas card and a couple of bucks inside. You could tell that a whole family, children and all, had given everything that they could."'

Every Thursday, Santa Maria Times editors will reach into the newspaper's 100+ years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Maria Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to Santa Maria Times digital archives at SantaMariaTimes.com/archives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0