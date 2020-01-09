Throwback Thursday: Martyrs' Day in Panama commemorates riots over control of Panama Canal Zone

January 9 is a national day of mourning in Panama remembering the actions of students and citizens of Panama protesting the United States presence in the Panama Canal Zone in 1964.
Martyrs' Day, Diá de los Mártires, marks the date in which Panamanian students, Panama Canal Zone students, and Canal Zone Police clashed during an attempt by Panamanian students to fly the Panamanian flag alongside the American flag at Balboa High School in the Canal Zone.
In 1903 Panama gained its independence from Colombia with the assistance of the United States, the two parties signed the Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty which granted the U.S. a 10-mile wide strip of land running from the Caribbean Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the construction of the canal. The operation of the Canal Zone by the U.S. would be a continued source of tension between the two nations and area residents.
In an attempt to soothe growing tension between the Panamanians and the 'Zonians', President John F. Kennedy agreed to fly the Panamanian flag alongside the U.S. flag at non-military buildings and sites in January of 1963. He was assassinated before the orders were carried out.
After Kennedy's death the Governor of the Panama Canal Zone, Robert Fleming Jr., started to implement the order in a more limited fashion; a move that angered the 'Zonians' and led to them flying the U.S. flag all around the canal zone.
After Balboa High School officials removed a U.S. flag at the high school in the canal zone, students once again raised the flag and stood guard to ensure that it could not be lowered again. Panamanian students at the Instituto National heard about the actions of the 'Zonian' students, and nearly 200 made their way to the canal zone to raise the Panamanian flag to fly alongside the U.S. flag as Kennedy had ordered.
Canal Zone Police were unable to quell the dispute and the conflict between the groups turned into a riot, and police were overrun by protesters. The ensuing fighting between the Panamanian nationals and United States soldiers brought in to restore order would lead to the deaths of 22 Panamanians and four U.S. soldiers over the course of three days.
From the January 10, 1964 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
Mobs Fight U.S. Forces In Panama Canal Rioting
"Panama City (UPI) -- Mobs battled U.S. Army troops along the Canal Zone border today and Panamanian President Robert F. Chiari threatened to renounce all treaties with the United States, presumably including use of the vitally strategic Panama Canal.
Panamanian sources said three more persons were killed and 92 wounded in sporadic border clashes during the morning. The new casualties brought the death list since the start of anti-American rioting Thursday night to 20, including three U.S. soldiers. At least 224 were wounded, 34 of them Americans.
Embassy first secretary Henry Taylor said the 18 officers involved in the evacuation burned all classified material and destroyed official codes and communications before leaving the building shortly after noon.
He said the evacuation was ordered after reports were received of heavy drinking by a street mob 'in an ugly mood.' He said there were reports of arms being passed out on the streets to demonstrators"
Chiari, Johnson Confer
"Washington (UPI) -- President Johnson conferred by telephone today with President Chiari of Panama in an effort to halt the mushrooming violence in the Panama Canal Zone.
Johnson also informed Chiari that he was sending a top-flight American diplomatic delegation headed by Assistant Secretary of State Thomas Mann to Panama immediately.
The President also issued what the White House described as 'most earnest instructions' to the U.S. military command in the Canal Zone to do everything possible for the restoration of order and safety."
Order would be restored to the area, but the underlying tension over U.S. control of the Panama Canal Zone continued.
On September 7, 1977 the Panama Canal Treaty was signed by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian dictator Omar Torrijos. The treaty decreed that Panama would receive full control of the Panama Canal at the beginning of the 21st century, and that the U.S. controlled Panama Canal Zone would be no more.
