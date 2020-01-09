Throwback Thursday: Martyrs' Day in Panama commemorates riots over control of Panama Canal Zone

After Balboa High School officials removed a U.S. flag at the high school in the canal zone, students once again raised the flag and stood guard to ensure that it could not be lowered again. Panamanian students at the Instituto National heard about the actions of the 'Zonian' students, and nearly 200 made their way to the canal zone to raise the Panamanian flag to fly alongside the U.S. flag as Kennedy had ordered.

Canal Zone Police were unable to quell the dispute and the conflict between the groups turned into a riot, and police were overrun by protesters. The ensuing fighting between the Panamanian nationals and United States soldiers brought in to restore order would lead to the deaths of 22 Panamanians and four U.S. soldiers over the course of three days.

From the January 10, 1964 edition of the Santa Maria Times:

Mobs Fight U.S. Forces In Panama Canal Rioting

"Panama City (UPI) -- Mobs battled U.S. Army troops along the Canal Zone border today and Panamanian President Robert F. Chiari threatened to renounce all treaties with the United States, presumably including use of the vitally strategic Panama Canal.