Throwback Thursday: 'Big Gas Bag Is Visiting City'; Goodyear Blimp gives tours in 1972

The news business has changed with time, as most businesses have, and as we have moved into a digital space we are learning new things about our headlines.
Should we ask questions in our headlines? Should we get specific names and places in the headlines to help with online search? Should we use emojis? 🤷
Yes, to all of the above, but above all headlines must be enticing. And while print headlines do benefit a bit from the context that surrounds them, like photos, a good headline is generally a good headline no matter what the time, date or decade.
"Big Gas Bag Is Visiting City" is a good one.
The Goodyear Blimp Columbia came to Santa Maria in October of 1972 to give "VIP's" the chance to see our city from a whole new angle, at 40ish miles per hour.
As published in the Thursday, Oct. 19, 1972 issue of the Santa Maria Times:
"The Columbia, one of three Goodyear blimps, arrived at the Santa Maria Airport on Monday afternoon, and provided touring flights over the city Wednesday for VIP's and some selected students. Additional rides were to be given today, depending on the weather.
Santa Marians received a special thrill on Wednesday night, as the blimp when night flying, presenting a show with the more than 7,500 red, green, blue and yellow colored lights on its sides.
Messages relayed to thousands of local residents, as the blimp hung low over the city included 'Drive safely,' 'See the U.S.A,' 'Keep America clean,' and 'Hello, Santa Maria.'"
