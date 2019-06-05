A multivehicle crash on Highway 1 has blocked traffic at the intersection of Brown Road, just south of Guadalupe, according to emergency radio traffic.
Responding just before 11:30 a.m., crews from Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire encountered three vehicles upon arrival — including two with major front-end damage.
Three patients suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to scanner traffic, while a fourth sustained moderate injuries.
This article will be updated with more information.