{{featured_button_text}}
060519 Hwy 1 multi crash

Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire crews inspect a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, just south of Guadalupe, on Wednesday morning.

 Len Wood, Staff

A multivehicle crash on Highway 1 has blocked traffic at the intersection of Brown Road, just south of Guadalupe, according to emergency radio traffic.

Responding just before 11:30 a.m., crews from Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire encountered three vehicles upon arrival — including two with major front-end damage. 

Three patients suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to scanner traffic, while a fourth sustained moderate injuries.

This article will be updated with more information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach reporter Mathew Burciaga at 805-739-2205 or mburciaga@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @mathewburciaga

0
0
0
0
0