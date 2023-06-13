arredondo-sisters.jpg

Erica, left, Stephanie, center, and Clarissa Arredondo are three sisters from Santa Maria who will graduate from Cal Poly this weekend. 

The Arredondo family from Santa Maria is planning a busy graduation weekend at Cal Poly’s Alex Spanos Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Three Arredondo sisters, who range in age from 21 to 25, will receive bachelor’s degrees over both days.

They are the family’s first university graduates.

Stephanie, the oldest, and Clarissa, the youngest, will be in the stands watching along with other family members at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to kick off the graduation weekend as sister Erica walks across the stage along with 837 Orfalea College of Business classmates.

Cal Poly student Clarissa Arredondo, an environmental engineering major, will graduate with two of her sisters this weekend.

Erica Arredondo, a 23-year-old business administration major with a concentration in information systems, will graduate Saturday morning, ahead of her two sisters Clarissa and Stephanie.
Stephanie Arredondo, a marine sciences senior, will graduate from Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon.
