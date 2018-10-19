Three public works projects are underway simultaneously in Solvang as part of an effort to fit construction into one of two narrow windows of opportunity between peak tourist seasons, a city official said.
The work to alleviate flooding, extend the life of city streets and improve the appearance and visitor experience in the downtown tourist-serving area has left some of the merchants upset for a variety of reasons, while others are taking it in stride.
The biggest, most visible project involves the installation of a larger storm drain to alleviate flooding on Highway 246 near the King Frederik Inn and Solvang Park.
“The hotel is about 18 inches below the level of the roadway, which has been raised a little over the years,” said Matt van der Linden, director of public works and city engineer. “Most of Solvang slopes to the south, so the water flows down toward the hotel.”
To capture and divert more water there, the city is replacing an old 24-inch storm drain with a new 36-inch drain, van der Linden said, adding it will also benefit the many transit buses that make stops there.
Those include the Amtrak Thruway bus, the Wine Country Express from Lompoc, the Clean Air Express to Goleta and Santa Barbara and the Breeze Bus from Santa Maria.
He said for some unknown reason, the old storm drain was installed underneath the King Frederik Inn parking lot, but the new one will be rerouted through the park and public parking lot.
Since the work would result in tearing up the west side of the public parking lot, the city is also running electrical conduit to new landscaped islands “so there will be power for the many special events held there,” van der Linden said.
“At the Visitors Center in the parking lot there’s a small sign that says something like ‘Welcome to Solvang,’” he added. “You always see visitors standing in the bushes and the planter to get a picture with the sign.
“We’re going to add a new decorative monument sign there with built-in benches, so it will be a nicer place for them to gather and rest,” he said.
The cost for the combined storm drain and parking lot work is $548,000. The city is footing the bill for the storm drain from the General Fund, but a state grant is covering the cost for the parking lot improvements.
The two other projects underway in the past week included coating a number of streets with a slurry seal, which was scheduled to be completed by Friday. Restriping is expected to be done over the next two weeks.
Van der Linden said the cost for that work is $324,000.
At the same time, the city is installing new fire hydrants and replacing deteriorated water valves in a $270,000 project.
In a recent evaluation of the water system, workers discovered some of the fire hydrants were spaced too far apart, so new hydrants are being installed to fill in the gaps.
The water system work led to the water being shut off in some areas of the city the previous week.
Unhappy merchants
Some merchants along Copenhagen Drive are upset about the impacts of the work, with some complaining about a lack of advance notice for the street closures and some bothered by the loss of parking spaces they say is hurting their business.
But others said they received notice that some streets might be closed during the construction work, although a few said it was verbal and vague on dates, times and locations.
One business manager, who asked that his name not be used, said he did receive advance notice from the city before the water was turned off on two days, but he received no notice that Copenhagen would be closed from First Street to Atterdag Road for an indefinite time.
“They could have done this at night,” he said. “But the city wouldn’t pay (the contractor) to do it at night. It’s a real hardship on the businesses.”
He also said there were no detour signs where the “road closed” sign was located near Fourth Place and no indication the road was blocked at Atterdag, which he said included access to the Soro and Molle alleys.
So cars and trucks headed eastbound on Copenhagen from Fifth Street were driving all the way to Atterdag, then were forced to turn around in the narrow street, he said.
“We did send letters two weeks prior to the work, and they were distributed to all businesses,” van der Linden said. “Sometimes there are multiple businesses at a single address, so there may have been occasions when only one notice was left.
“It’s true sometimes somebody gets missed,” he added. “We got a few calls (of complaint). But we know most people received notification.”
Van der Linden said drivers were able to get into the parking lots off Copenhagen, and at Atterdag Road, where a slurry seal was being applied, the last few parking stalls on Copenhagen were left open to allow drivers space to turn around.
“No matter what we do in construction, it’s going to disrupt business,” he said.
Quiet streets, empty shops
On Monday afternoon, Oct. 15, the sidewalks on Copenhagen west of First Street were virtually deserted while slurry sealing was underway on Atterdag Road and construction was continuing on the storm drain.
Most of the businesses, especially near Atterdag, were also devoid of customers.
“It’s been very slow,” said Daniel MacDonald, an employee at As Seen on TV.
Merchants who were contacted said the street closures had hurt business, although some said it was hard to say by how much, and most didn’t seem angry.
At the Pebble People, co-owner Diane Braun said the store hadn’t received any advance notice of the street closure.
“The three owners have been out of town the last three days at a family wedding, but as far as personal contact or anything in the mail, no,” she said, adding that would have helped them be prepared for a sudden lack of business.
“It’s been very slow, much slower than usual,” said her employee Erika Turner. “There’s very little foot traffic.”
Next-door at Pavlov Art Gallery, owner Iris Pavlov said it was hard to say how much business had been affected by having the street closed.
“It’s been very slow, but I always have work to do,” she said. “It would have been nice to know, but I’m not super upset.”
A couple of merchants between First and Second streets said they didn’t want to be quoted by name or business.
But one said her shop had received a hand-delivered flier and, along with it, verbal information about the length of the street closures.
She said business in her shop is so unpredictable it was hard to say how much it was affected, but she noted the owner had told her to open late Monday and even later Tuesday.
The other merchant said her business might be down a little. But being closer to First Street, she said, the drop was not as bad as for others around Second Street.
She also said she knew the closures were coming and the extent of the work because she follows the City Council meetings and tries to stay informed, something she said other merchants should do as well.
But she added it would have been nice if the city had put up signs saying “businesses are open during construction.”
At Sevtap Winery on Copenhagen at Second Street, Theressa Schaf was out front sweeping; the tasting room was empty.
“I’ve had no one all day, and I’ve been here since 11 o’clock,” Schaf said shortly before 4:30 p.m. as all the construction and paving work was winding up for the day.
She said the tasting room received a letter from the construction company before the work started saying some parking and streets would be affected.
“But they leave the ‘no parking’ signs on the (parking) spaces all weekend, when they’re not working,” she continued. “So no one will park there because they’re afraid to get a ticket. All they have to do is turn the signs around.
“Down the street they have a ‘road closed’ sign they leave in a parking space (on the weekend), so that takes that one out,” she continued, noting the storm drain pipes and construction equipment stored in the public parking lot across the street further reduced the available spaces.
“So we come in and there’s no place for employees to park,” Schaf said. “Sometimes I can find a space behind Sausage Garden … sometimes I have to park several blocks away and hike in.
“I guess they have to do it,” she said philosophically. “It just seems like they could have done it a better way.”
Hard to schedule
Van der Linden said it’s hard to schedule projects like that in a tourist town.
“You don’t want to do it in the late spring and summer tourist season,” he said. “You don’t want to be doing storm drain work in the winter when it can rain. So we have a little time window in the fall, and we have a little time window in the spring.
“It’s difficult trying to balance getting the work done and minimize the inconvenience each day to businesses.”
As for how long merchants will have to endure the construction, the fire hydrant, water valve and slurry seal projects will all be done before Thanksgiving, van der Linden said.
Most of the major work on the storm drain will be completed before the holidays begin, he said, but some work is expected to continue into January.