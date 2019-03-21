A head-on vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 near Betteravia Road resulted in injuries to three people and a temporary lane closure Thursday morning.
The collision, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver traveling down the middle lane of the freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith. One of the two vehicles involved rolled over in the aftermath of the crash.
The three people who suffered minor injuries all were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Smith.
The Betteravia on-ramp was closed off for a little more than an hour, but all lanes had been opened by 12:15 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.